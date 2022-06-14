Park County residents: Flood information, resources, and how to get help

The Park County Health Department has released information for residents across Park County impacted by extensive flooding.

The department says the following information is what residents should know according to the Park County Sheriff's Office and the Park County Emergency Operations Center:

Gardiner isolated, with Do Not Drink order

Gardiner is currently isolated and surrounded by water.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Do Not Drink order for water in the area after a water main has broken in the area.

U.S. Highway 89 South in Yankee Jim Canyon has water on the road.

The road between Gardiner and Mammoth has washed out in several places.

Cooke City, Silver Gate isolated

Cooke City and Silver Gate are currently isolated and surrounded by water. The communities are isolated from each other.

Many wells in the area and throughout Park County have been submerged or compromised. The Park County Health Department encourages anyone with questions to contact them at 406-222-4131.

If you have a well, and it is submerged by flood water or the water appears to be compromised, the water may not be safe to consume.

This is especially true for people who are immunocompromised or an infant.

Paradise Valley: Stay put, if you're safe

The Park County Sheriff's Department is encouraging essential-only traffic south of mile marker 52.5 on U.S. Highway 89 South. There is water on the road south of this mile marker.

Travel is extremely limited and unsafe in many locations. Many bridges and roads are no longer operational. Many people are landlocked, including the communities of Gardiner, Cooke City, Silver Gate, the Cinnabar Basin, Tom Miner Basin, stretches of U.S. Highway 89 South, Mill Creek, and Old Yellowstone Trail.

Mill Creek Bridge and Pine Creek Bridge are the only two operational bridges in Paradise Valley.

If you're attempting to get to safety, Trail Creek Road is open for local and emergency traffic only to Interstate 90.

Livingston evacuation, pre-evacuation orders

An evacuation of Ninth Street Island has been completed. Some residents have chosen to stay, but the island is expected to experience severe flooding.

Much of the east side of Livingston is under a pre-evacuation order. This includes from B Street east and Lewis Street south. In this area, please prepare for flooding.

How to get help:

If it is an emergency, call 911.

All non-emergency questions should go to 406-222-4131.

An emergency shelter has been activated at Hope Lutheran Church at 2152 Graf Street in Bozeman. Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-272-6668.

Want to receive real-time emergency alerts on your phone? Text your zipcode to 888777 to sign up through Nixle.