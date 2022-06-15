Park County: No known deaths or serious injuries from flooding

UPDATE: 6/15/22, 9:40 a.m. - On Wednesday, personnel are conducting damage assessments of infrastructure in the county. This will support efforts to get a presidential disaster declaration to help with recovery efforts.

City officials are commencing clean-up on the southeast side of Livingston. Previously evacuated residents were allowed back to their homes yesterday.

The public is asked to be aware of displaced wildlife that may be passing through properties. Several bears have been spotted, along with deer and some domestic livestock. In addition, please keep a safe distance from restricted areas such as bridges and washouts. Although it can appear solid, the ground could be undermined and can crumble. There will be workers in these areas performing assessments and repairs. Please give them and their equipment space, for your own safety and theirs. There have been several instances of trespass on restricted areas. Please refrain from doing so.

Currently, river traffic is illegal. This will put yourself and the rescue personnel in unnecessary danger and result in a citation.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented a district-wide closure for all national forest lands within the Yellowstone, Gardiner and Beartooth Ranger Districts. More information can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.

A short section of Hwy 89 N is closed north from Interstate 90. Those needing to travel to Clyde Park and beyond will need to take the Old Clyde Park Road to connect to Hwy 89 N. Be aware that the speed limit is 25 mph in that area.

PREVIOUS:

LIVINGSTON - Park County officials say ten rescues have been performed in recent days via aircraft and swift water rescue teams but to date, flooding from the Yellowstone River has caused no known deaths or serious injuries.

In a Tuesday evening update, officials noted that The river near Livingston and in the Paradise Valley crested Monday, June 13, 2022, around 11 PM and has since receded 5 to 6 feet. The water recession is expected to continue through Thursday. Higher temperatures at the end of the week may result in a resurgence of water flow on Friday but are not expected to reach former levels.

Some evacuated residents were allowed back to their homes Tuesday afternoon, but residents should be aware of displaced wildlife that may be passing through properties. Several bears have been spotted, along with deer and some domestic livestock.

Roads and bridges

Numerous repairs were completed Tuesday. Alternate routes or repairs were found for all but one community. Silver Gate is now the only town inaccessible by road. However, US 89 North from mile marker 0 to 3 is closed until further notice, damage from the river has caused concerns about the bridge on that section of the road.

- Civilians can drive from Gardiner to Livingston on Hwy. 89 South. Travel to Gardiner is limited to local traffic and essential goods and services, and emergency personnel.

- A short section of Hwy 89 N is closed north from Interstate 90. Those needing to travel to Clyde Park and beyond will need to take the Old Clyde Park Road to connect to Hwy 89 N.

- The Ninth Street Island in Livingston remains inaccessible.

- Railroad tracks have numerous instances of water over the tracks. Rail traffic has been impacted, and in some cases shut down.

- Veterans Bridge, on Livingston’s east side, is now open.

- The majority of existing bridges crossing the Yellowstone River in the Paradise Valley are now safe for use. Carters Bridge remains closed.

- All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are closed.

As waters recede, more roads will be assessed. Bridges will be assessed as to whether they are structurally sound.

Gardiner is no longer under a “Do Not Consume” water order. A “Boil Water Advisory” is now in place. A rolling boil for one minute is recommended before consuming.

The Park County Health Department encourages anyone with questions to contact them at 406-222- 4131. If you have a well, and it is submerged by flood water or the water appears to be compromised, the water may not be safe to consume. This is especially true for people who are immunocompromised or an infant.

Livingston HealthCare’s emergency department has been re-opened. LHC will resume full operations on Wednesday, June 15.

Paradise Valley

Highway 89 was reopened between Livingston and Gardiner to local traffic and emergency services only. The speed limit is 35 mph. Please stay out of any areas that are marked closed. There is still flooding in the area of Shamrock Lane and Hwy 89 South. That flooding is expected to recede. Areas between Swingley Road and Business Park Loop still have some standing water. Emergency services can get to people who need assistance.

How to get help: