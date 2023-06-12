Park County Community Foundation raises $3 million for 2022 flooding victims

One year ago, Highway 89 was closed and virtually cut off parts of Park County from the rest of the world. One year later, residents are still struggling but say it brought them closer together.

“The Yellowstone River really showed us who's boss here in Park County,” says Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation.

It's been one year since the Yellowstone River washed out roads, flooded homes and businesses in Park County. The Park County Community Foundation has raised $3 million to give back to people get back on their feet, which they gave to around 400 individuals.

“Tens of millions of dollars worth of damage here in Park County just as a result of property damage,” says Clark. “People have been hurting here over the last year in a big way. They're still rebuilding. They're still recovering.”

Clark says one year later as the county continues to clean up that it brought them closer together.

“Of this disaster was the fact that our community came together to help each other out. We saw countless examples of neighbors helping neighbors,” says Clark.