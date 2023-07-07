Watch Now
Park County authorities identify man found dead in Yellowstone River

MTN News
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 13:53:50-04

The body that was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Monday, July 3 was identified by Park County authorities as 45-year-old Carl Winston Jr of Virginia.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the body was severely decomposed when deputies and boat crews recovered it from the water by fishing access near Emigrant. Following the autopsy, there reportedly are no signs of obvious trauma.

Authorities are still actively investigating the circumstances of this death.

If you have information you are asked to call Detective Brian Green at 406-222-2050.

