Park Co. Sheriff's Office: Armed suspect barricaded in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Law enforcement, including the Park County Sheriff's Office, is currently working on an incident reportedly involving an armed barricaded suspect in the Love’s Lane and Miller Drive area.

According to a social media post, the suspect originally failed to stop for the Park County Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Police Department while driving a stolen vehicle, then ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

There is no danger to the public at this time, however, there will be no access to the area.

The Park County Sheriff's Office is currently being assisted by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department Special Response Team, and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.