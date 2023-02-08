'Pack the Sack' food program sees increased demand in Gallatin County schools

Food insecurity is on the rise among children in the Valley. The Bozeman Schools Foundation, Pack the Sack program, has seen a 25% increase in demand just in one school year.

“There has been a big increase in food needs within our community, I think that has to do with cost of food increases, and cost of living increases,” said Rachel Ariaz, HRDC’s Healthy Kids Pack Coordinator.

Volunteers from the school’s foundation helped HRDC pack sacks which are sent to students in Bozeman and Belgrade schools every weekend.

They also deliver to schools across Madison, Jefferson, and Western Gallatin counties several times per month.

As part of the Pack the Sack campaign to fight food insecurity, students in Bozeman schools are bringing in their loose change to raise money for the program from now until February 14.

"Every student in our schools from Kindergarten to Fifth grade receives a take-home request for pack the sack, and they get a worksheet that hopefully leads them through understanding what hunger can feel like in our community. And they bring it back and we go around and pick up all of these pennies and dimes and dollars,” said Jennifer Lammers, Bozeman School’s Foundation Executive Director.

Organizers say raised $25,000 last year but the need for more donations is increasing as food cost and demand continues to rise. If you would like to donate you can visit their website.