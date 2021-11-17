Owners of Heebs market give thanks to customers as store sells to Town & Country Foods

Heebs Fresh Market has sold to Town & Country Foods and will be officially rebranded on January 1, 2022.

Mitch and Sherri Bradley have owned Heebs Fresh Market since 2008 and have accredited much of their success and joy to their customers.

“Thank you for the opportunity to run a business in Bozeman. It’s because of our shoppers that we’ve been able to do that, and I’ve told my employees that the only reason we exist is because of our customers,” Mitch Bradley said.

Town & Country Foods President Travis Frandsen emphasizes that this will be a great moment for the employee-owners of the company as well as the current Heebs employees.

“They’ll have the opportunity to work for themselves and work for each other; at the end of the day, they’re working in part for themselves,” Frandsen said.

The welfare of his employees was of utmost importance to Bradley, and Town & Country Foods' employee-owned business was a great opportunity to keep his workers at the forefront of the business.

Bradley began his career in the grocery business as a bagger and worked his way up to owning his own store.

Even though Bradley is entering retirement, he will still be an active member in the community. As a board member for the Food Bank and the HRDC, Bradley will keep the momentum of his accomplishments alive.

“Thank you to the community, and thanks for the opportunity to run a business in Bozeman. What a great thing we’ve had and so many great things have come from it,” Bradley said.