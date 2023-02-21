Owner of Dave's Sushi 'proud' as beloved Bozeman restaurant celebrates its 20th anniversary

Dave's Sushi is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Bozeman, and founder of the restaurant, Dave Weiss, shares why he started this local staple.

"Food was always my thing, and I like sushi and this whole thing started off as a whim. Making sushi out of a corner of the fish market that used to be in this building," says Weiss.

He says seeing Dave's Sushi continue to be so popular with locals 20 years later is something he takes pride in.

"That makes me feel very proud of what I started and what my successors have continued in Bozeman."