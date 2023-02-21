Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owner of Dave's Sushi 'proud' as beloved Bozeman restaurant celebrates its 20th anniversary

Founder Dave Weiss reflects on the success of his restaurant, Dave's Sushi, over the past 20 years in Bozeman.
Screen Shot 2023-02-20 at 4.56.41 PM.png
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 19:39:25-05

Dave's Sushi is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Bozeman, and founder of the restaurant, Dave Weiss, shares why he started this local staple.

"Food was always my thing, and I like sushi and this whole thing started off as a whim. Making sushi out of a corner of the fish market that used to be in this building," says Weiss.

He says seeing Dave's Sushi continue to be so popular with locals 20 years later is something he takes pride in.

"That makes me feel very proud of what I started and what my successors have continued in Bozeman."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App