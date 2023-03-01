The open burning season begins today, March 1 in Gallatin County.

A burn permit is required for open burning and which you can get online.

You can also pick up permits in person at these locations:

Bozeman Fire Department – 34 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

Central Valley Fire District – 215 Wings Way, Belgrade

Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office – 311 W. Main St., room 103, Bozeman

Three Forks Community Library – 607 S. Main St., Three Forks

The open burning season is from March 1 to November 30 every year. It is important to be properly equipped to manage your fire as you are ultimately fiscally responsible for any escaped fires and the resulting damage.

Do not burn on dry, windy days, and stay aware of changing weather conditions throughout the day. Debris should be burned in a cleared area away from overhead branches and wires.

When conditions are not favorable for burning, the fire chief for your area will shut down open burning. The status of open burning in your fire district can be viewed here.

A public map showing all the activated permits on any day is available this year. The map can be viewed by anyone here or on the Gallatin County Emergency Management website. Click on the “Burn Permits” button to view it.

More information on open burning and what you’re allowed to burn can be viewed here.