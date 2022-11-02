Open burning ends Nov. 30 in Gallatin County

In Gallatin County, open burning will end on November 30 and reopen on March 1.

Burn permits are required and can be obtained online or in person at these locations:

Bozeman Fire Department – 901 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

Central Valley Fire District – 215 Wings Way, Belgrade

Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office – 311 W. Main St., room 103, Bozeman

Three Forks Community Library – 607 N. Main St., Three Forks

Permits can be activated online or by calling 1-888-540-8131.

Information on what can and cannot be burned, and the status of open burning in your fire district and be found here.

Winter burning can be permitted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality depending on conditions. If you wish to conduct a burning project from December 1 to February 28, you must apply and request a Burner Identification Number at least two weeks in advance.

You must then contact the DEQ meteorologist the morning you wish to burn to receive approval. If approval is granted, you must activate a purchased Gallatin County DEQ Notification permit here.

Additional information on winter burning can be found here.

A free forest debris pile burning practicum is being hosted by Gallatin County Extension on Friday, November 18. To learn more and the course and to register, visit here.