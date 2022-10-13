Northeast Entrance Road of YNP to reopen Oct. 15

The Northeast Entrance Road of Yellowstone National Park will open to visitor vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 15 at 8 AM.

The road has been closed since the historic flood event in June. After this section reopens, 99% of the park’s roads will be open.

No restrictions are expected on the Northeast Entrance Road.

Following the road opening to the public, it will continue to be an active construction zone. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for crew and heavy equipment.

By October 15, all flood-damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road will be paved, except the section of road near the popular trailhead to Trout Lake which will be completed in the upcoming 10 days. Traffic may continue to use this segment of road during repairs. Traffic control can be expected in the area along with short delays.

A small section of road in Lamar Canyon will remain a paved, single-lane through the winter season. There will be a temporary stoplight in place and delays are expected to be minimal.

With weather permitting, repair efforts will continue beyond October 15. There will be additional repairs and clean-up in the spring.

The public is advised to stay informed on up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone.