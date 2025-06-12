North 7th Ave to kick off $3.5 million construction project this July

BOZEMAN — Just as you thought construction on north 19th avenue was winding down? I’m here to tell you, over on North 7th Avenue? It’s just winding up. So, let's see how some local businesses are anticipating the upcoming road work.

If you’ve ever been to Big O Tires, either for an oil change, new tires, or their popular summer floating tubes? There’s a good chance Travis Love helped you out. Travis has worked at Big O’s for around 16 years. Right on the corner of North 7th and Peach Street.

Road Construction Shifts from North 19th to North 7th, Raising Concerns for Local Businesses

“It’s a great location. We do have a lot of traffic going by our store,” says Travis.

But Travis tells me traffic can bring trouble.

“It’s been difficult at times to get delivery trucks in and out.” He shares. “People get really confused determining how much parking space we have along North 7th to get access to our business”.

Travis’s everyday commute involves driving north on 19th Avenue. With this recent construction? “Having one lane traffic at 5:30/6 in the afternoon can be quite frustrating,” Travis says.

Don’t worry, Travis – there's good news. Re-paving north 19th begins June 15th and will be completed around July 4th. The bad news. Also, around the start of July, construction will move over to North 7th Avenue.

“I think it’s going to hurt my business”, Travis shares his concerns. “Due to the fact that it’s going to shut down certain portions of 7th to where people will be confused of our location entrance”.

So, what will this construction look like?

The Montana Department of Transportation is partnering with Knife River Construction for this roughly $3.5 million project. Construction will take place on North 7th between Main Street and Wheat Drive. Major developments include upgrading signals and sidewalks to be ADA compliant, widening Oak Street to restore the shoulder, crack sealing, milling, and paving sections of the road with deep ruts. And, finally, widening Peach Street to provide a dedicated westbound left turn lane.

North 7th construction isn’t scheduled to finish until this fall. For Travis? “We’re going to take it with the grace that we can. We’re going to try our best to ensure people know we’re open”.

Although Travis has concerns now?

“I know that the city is getting busier and busier, and we have to accommodate for that traffic. So, I can see that in the long run it could definitely turn out to be a possible thing,” Travis adds.

An in-person open house will be held on Thursday, June 19, at C’mon Inn (Gallatin Room), 6139 East Valley Center Road in Bozeman. The public is encouraged to drop in any time between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to view project information and talk to the project team.

For those unable to attend the in-person meeting, two virtual open houses will also be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, June 24. The virtual open houses will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for a virtual open house or to learn more about the project, visit the project website at: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/7thAveNorth/ [mdt.mt.gov].