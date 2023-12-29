Watch Now
Nonresident enrollment application window now open for Bozeman Public Schools

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 29, 2023
BOZEMAN — Families with kids living outside the Bozeman School District can now apply to attend BSD7 schools.

In 2023, the Montana legislature opened up non-resident enrollment across Montana public schools. The deadline to apply for the next school year is Jan. 31, 2024.

According to a press release, the application review process prioritizes the quality of education for residents, children of district employees, and siblings of current non-resident students.

Trustees will decide who gets in during a regularly-scheduled board meeting in February.

For more information and to apply, visit BSD7's Enrollment web page.

