NILE Merit Heifer Program participant visits Montana This Morning with a four-legged guest

Teah Vennes and her Heifer, Lorrie Darlin, paid Montana This Morning a visit to talk about the Nile Merit Heifer Program.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 05, 2023
Throughout the interview, MTN's Jane McDonald and Vennes discuss the importance of getting young people involved in agriculture, whether it be through cattle or crops, as well as the lessons that are learned while gentling a heifer, eventually showing the animal at a stock show, and the ability to breed and begin their own herd through the program.

For those interested in the Nile Merit Heifer Program, more information can be found on their website.

