New Year's Weekend at a glance from Law Enforcement

BOZEMAN — Following New Year's Weekend, the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office give insight into what the holiday weekend looked like for their officers and deputies.

“We had about 230 calls in about a 24-hour period, which is a significant number for us, typically we run 150 in a 24-hour period,” says Sheriff Dan Springer.

Springer says there were eight DUI Arrests, calls to wrecks, as well as Search and Rescue events that kept the office busy during the weekend. He describes the weekend as busy but nothing unexpected.

For the Bozeman Police Department, Captain Joseph Swanson says the holiday weekend was ‘on-par' with a typical weekend in terms of calls and activity.

“I think we had 70 (traffic stops) over from Friday to Sunday night, four DUI arrests,” Swanson says. “We had a few other cases that were a little bit more serious, a low-speed traffic pursuit, a couple felony arrests in relation to drug possession.”