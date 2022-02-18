New workforce housing being developed near Bozeman airport

What is now an empty field near Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport could soon be developed to help address one of the biggest issues in the Gallatin Valley: workforce housing.

“There is a huge need for housing, for all housing, but specifically workforce housing,” said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Capital, LLC, the group developing the complex.

Their workforce housing is aimed at providing a solution for those struggling to find a place in a tough housing market.

“There is just not enough,” said Elliott.

The new development is just the first phase; it aims to add 170 units of housing ranging from one bedroom units to 4 bedroom units. Once the second phase is complete they hope to have a total of 240 units.

“Employers have reached out to us, seeking housing solutions,” Elliott said.

One of those employers looking to provide housing for their employees is Bozeman Health. Bozeman Health says they plan on securing 45 units for their staff.

“It's very unsettling moving to a new place and you don't have a house,” said Edie Willey, chief people officer for Bozeman Health.

119 nursing positions are currently open at Bozeman Health. For a field struggling to fill positions, they hope that this provides some incentive to get people to work and live in the Gallatin Valley.

“They are helping us build and provide housing for our folks,” said Willey.

Looking to take a weight off and the added incentive to recruit.

“Our new employees that are coming to Bozeman, to be able to provide that very basic resource for them,” Willey said.

Construction is set to begin this summer on the first and developers expect to have it complete by Summer 2023.