New TownPump breaking ground May 8

A new TownPump is coming to town on Huffine Lane between Bozeman and Four Corners.

TownPump officials tell MTN News that they expect to break ground on a 32,000-square-foot store between Gooch Hill Road and Love Lane on May 8.

This will be the eighth store in the Bozeman area, it will also feature a 6,000-square-foot casino and liquor store and 18 fuel pumps.

“We’re just expecting this to be a really great store for us. It’s a great location. Certainly, there has been growth going west from downtown and we frankly feel that were going to be at the center of that growth,” said Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications at TownPump.

Construction on the gas station will take around one year, the opening date is planned for May 2024.