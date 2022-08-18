New school planned for historical Story Mill building in Bozeman

Many buildings in the Historic Story Mill area are currently vacant, with workers moving in and out, but hopes are high to fill the space with tenants and new owners.

Patrick and Rusty, co-founders of the Bozeman Innovation Academy, felt that the Historic Story Mill area would be an excellent place to teach.

“In my personal opinion probably one of the most iconic locations in Bozeman that there are,” Patrick said, “and eventually this will be a campus.”

“It’s way different than if you just go lease a place downtown, it’s just a building. This has so much charm and character,” Rusty Bowers said.

At the beginning of the summer, Rusty and Patrick saw the innovation academy spreading to different buildings around Story Mill, but are now focusing their attention on the brick house at the edge of the property.

Rusty says that the owner of Story Mill would like to lease out the separate buildings, to eventually sell, to business owners, innovators, or those looking to be a part of historical Bozeman.

“You asked about what’s exciting about an iconic building in Bozeman, and being in this historic home and to really appreciate the fine details and construction back then,” Rusty said.

Bozeman Innovation Academy is working alongside the City of Bozeman, the local historical society, and others to ensure that the house remains preserved, and also up-to-date for students to fill.

“A model that basically puts every action the kids make in a day on them. We have discussions, these Socratic discussions, we get them involved in critical thinking skills so they are really connecting to what they think,” Rusty said.

Rusty says that they have already garnered interest from members of the community about this budding private school. The School House itself is slated to be finished at the beginning of next year, with school starting classes Fall of 2023.