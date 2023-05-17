New scenic additions coming to Peet's Hill

BOZEMAN — If you are walking on Peet's Hill, you will definitely see machinery and equipment on the south side. These new projects come after the purchase of 12 acres of conserved land that are an addition to Burke Park and Peet's Hill. The Gallatin Valley Land Trust is working on adding new scenic additions to the park, and locals like Tyler Garrison are looking forward to it.

"I think it's pretty amazing what you can do if you put your mind to something right like that," says Garrison, "They had a goal and they met it and avoided having more condominiums be put up."

Tyler Garrison lives near Peet’s Hill and comes here almost everyday with his dogs. He thinks new additions and upgrades are a great idea.

“I think it's fantastic," says Garrison, "I mean, this is an incredible resource for dog owners in particular, but for the general public to be able to have to come and walk and enjoy themselves.”

The projects will include 2 new overlooks. Gallatin Valley Land Trust’s, Adam Johnson, says one overlook will have expanded accessibility,

"So anyone that has any mobility issues or a wheelchair, or have mobility needs, can get all the way out to that overlook and have a place that they can get up to Peet's Hill," says johnson.

A rangefinder will be built at the top crest of Peet’s Hill with a seating area that will have seats that match the profiles of the mountains in the area.

“In the middle of that, we also have a Native American medicine wheel that I've been working with the University on, making sure we get that as close to correct as we can," says Johnson.

Johnson says the first phase of these projects will be done in the next 2 weeks, and the total project is aimed to be complete in August. For Garrison, there is no doubt he will be using these new features in the park.

"When guests come to town or if you have family or, you know, whatever, I'm sure that I'll absolutely use it," says Garrison.