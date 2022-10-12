New president of Bozeman Health Foundation assumes position

The Bozeman Health Foundation announces the appointment of Beth Warner as the organization’s new president.

Warner began in this role on Monday, October 10. She will lead the foundation’s overall philanthropic efforts to support Bozeman Health’s mission to improve community health and quality of life.

Warner is a certified fundraising professional and previously served as executive director of Park Nicollet Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Minnesota’s Park Nicollet Health Services. For the past 11 years, she led strategic initiatives and development.

"Beth brings impeccable credentials to this role and will be thoughtful and intentional in advancing the foundation’s philanthropic priorities,” Dr. Andrew Sullivan, board chair of Bozeman Health Foundation and pulmonary and critical care physician at Bozeman Health said. “She is the perfect fit to lead philanthropy for Bozeman Health and build upon the foundation’s meaningful and lasting legacy.”

Warner shares that her overarching goal is to build on current achievements and further the impact the foundation has on supporting Bozeman Health’s mission.

Warner replaces Debra Gill, the foundation’s interim leadership during the search for a new executive. Gill, chief executive officer of Alliance Philanthropy also served as the foundation’s senior executive from 1998-2014.