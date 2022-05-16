New municipal water line construction affects Sourdough Road, Triple Tree Trailhead, Sourdough Trailhead traffic

BOZEMAN - Heads up, drivers!

Beginning this week, a portion of Sourdough Road immediately south of the Triple Tree Trailhead to the Nash Road intersection will be fully closed.

Work is underway to complete a new water transmission main line along Sourdough Road between Nash Road and Goldenstein Lane. The project begins on Sourdough Road near the Triple Tree trailhead parking lot where the prior Phase 1 project left off and ends with a connection to the Sourdough reservoir and flow control station. This project will increase the capacity between the water treatment plant and the reservoir to match the rated capacity of the plant and will also provide critical redundancy between the two.

Beginning on or about Tuesday, May 17th, Sourdough Road will be closed for approximately 2 weeks immediately south of the Triple Tree Trailhead to Nash Road. Access to the Triple Tree subdivision and the Triple Tree Trailhead will only be from Goldenstein Lane. No access to Nash Road from Sourdough will be available.

The public is advised to use the detour route on South 3rd Rd. Following this work, Sourdough Road will have road closures to thru traffic for the duration of the project. Please watch for changing detours and delays. CK May Excavating will preserve a single lane of traffic through the work site for emergency and local resident traffic only. Completion of the project is expected to be this fall, please watch for flaggers, road closures, changing detours, and expect delays.

For more information please visit: www.bozeman.net [bozeman.net].