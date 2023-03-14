New Livingston recreation center in the works

The civic center in Livingston has been standing since 1938, but now it’s out with the old and in with the new as plans are underway for a new recreation center to replace it.

“I used to use go to the civic center quite a bit, it’s not too bad ya know, the gym floors are good,” said Patrick Kehoe who has lived in Livingston since 2020.

He says he’s spent quite a bit of time at the civic center, but he thinks it’s time for an upgrade.

“Oh goodness yeah think if they brought in some new blood as far as a new structure, I think it would be good for the community,” said Kehoe.

A new structure is exactly what the community is getting. An almost 50,000 sq ft recreation center will cost about $33 million according to Grant Gajer, the city manager for Livingston.

“We have an outside foundation that was formed in 2018 to evaluate repair and replacement in our aging recreation facilities,” said Gajer.

The 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation has obtained $18.7 million from donors and anticipates $4.5 million in other funding to go toward the construction of the recreation center. Amenities would include an indoor pool, a separate lap pool, a double-width gymnasium, an elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, offices, and a large community room.

“We are going to take a process over the next several months to understand other amenities the community might want,” said Gajer.

Kehoe says he wouldn’t mind seeing amenities for all age groups to enjoy.

“Something for the elderly people and young kids would be great,” said Kehoe. “To have something out here for the whole community.”

According to Gajer, the next step toward getting the ball rolling on the project is figuring out where it will be built.

“We’re targeting a ballot question in November for approval of the project by the voters and we’ll be working between now and then to determine the project location,” said Gajer.

Kehoe thinks there’s no better place for it than Sacagawea Park.

“Yeah, just anywhere along this area, so the school kids can walk to it,” Kehoe said.