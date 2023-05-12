New Gallatin College Avionics program wraps up its first year of instruction

There are many classes taught at Gallatin College, but the school's new Avionics program takes students from the classroom to the hangars of Bridger Aerospace.

Student Simon Perry reflected on his time in the program.

“I’ve always loved automotive history,” Perry said. “Automotive and avionics mechanics don’t completely transition, but a lot of it is fixing and maintaining, and doing similar work, working with tools.”

Perry has been a part of one of the first groups of students learning through the Gallatin College Avionics program.

“An avionic technician is responsible for maintaining communications systems, navigation systems—things like auto-pilot or auto flight,” Coryn Porter, an Avionic Technician for Bridger Aerospace said.

In Porter’s eyes, she sees this as a great push for trade careers. And when it comes to instructing aspiring technicians, to say she was excited would be an understatement.

“We’re definitely needing to have more technicians in this industry, so to guide the next generation is really awesome,” Porter said.