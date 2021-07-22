New developments to support underserved community underway in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A lot of people like one-stop shops, a place where you can meet several needs, and that’s what's developing off of 19th Street behind Lowes in Bozeman.

“We’re going to be housing a medical clinic, dental clinic, behavioral health services, as well as a retail pharmacy all in one building, which we’ve never been able to do before here in Bozeman,” explained Buck Taylor with Community Health Partners (CHP).

CHP just secured over $5 million for their new facility, which will soon be available for the entire community.

“Our organization represents the medically underserved. These are people that are working in our community every day to make it better and working really hard. We’ve seen all the help wanted signs around town for service workers and others. These are our patients,” Taylor said.

In addition to the new clinic, the development area will feature an affordable housing apartment complex and spaces for other nonprofit organizations.

“The city of Bozeman was a big partner. They knew that the affordable housing campus was going to go in, and they really reached out to other nonprofits who they knew were looking for ways to relocate or look for a different situation in terms of how to offer services,” he explained.

And in no time, everything started coming together.

“Through about a three-year period, we were able to get together with the developers who use tax credit financing for these affordable housing units as well as Family Promise, Community Health Partners—HRDC has a big role. We were all able to come together and make it happen, which is always better when we can work these partnerships together,” Taylor said.

The brand new CHP facility will be opening in February.

