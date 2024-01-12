New coordinator has big plans for Park County Senior Center

LIVINGSTON — Park County seniors have a lot to be excited about as the new coordinator has big plans for the senior center.

"We’re really excited about the changes here at the senior center. There are new programs being developed, a fitness center downstairs. This will be a community hub where everyone is welcome," says Garrick Faust, Senior Center Coordinator.

Faust is a former carpenter with a passion for his community and fitness.

"I am also a certified fitness instructor. I specialize in senior fitness. And I have a certification in nutrition as well. Being a senior myself and having dealt with physical injuries and things like that, I realized how important is for us to keep moving. For all senior citizens to keep moving," he says.

Faust is hoping to develop the 2400-square-foot basement, formerly a thrift store, into a fitness center for seniors.

Faust says, "That went away several years ago and it’s been vacant ever since. So, it’s going to take a lot of remodeling to get it up to snuff, and we’re going to need a lot of help from the community."

After COVID severely affected the center in 2020, Faust explains that it now has a lot of potential to house a variety of programs for the entire community.

"The entire area could use a place like this. Because this is actually a venue; you see there’s a stage with equipment and stuff. So, it would be a wonderful venue for people to come and do all sorts of things," he says.

"I want to open the doors to the community, not just seniors, but the whole community. So they can just have a nice safe place to be."

The center is currently seeking financial donations, as well as commercial-grade fitness equipment and volunteers. For more information on how to help, visit the website.