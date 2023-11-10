New Central Valley Fire Chief resigns

The new Central Valley Fire Chief has quit. Lonnie Rash took over as Chief in early September. According to interim Chief Jake Zlomie, Rash resigned effect Friday, November 10.

MTN's Edgar Cedillo interviewed Rash after the Nov. 7 election to discuss the failure of a mill levy increase. Rash said the tax increase was necessary to increase staff in order to keep up with a growing community. Rash told MTN the Central Valley Fire District would pursue the tax increase in the future.

Rash became chief after Greg Tyron left the position to become Belgrade Assistant City Manager.

Interim Chief Jake Zlomie says the Central Valley Fire Board will decide how to move forward at the next Board meeting which takes place Tuesday, Nov. 14. from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Central Valley Firehouse.