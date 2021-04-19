New Bozeman Health clinic offers medical services to west Bozeman

BOZEMAN — When a community continues to grow, the needs of that community continue to grow as well.

“The excitement is the opening of the Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center in west Bozeman. Bozeman Health is so excited to bring this new, advanced primary care model to our community,” explained John Hill, the President & CEO of Bozeman Health.

The brand new clinic offers primary and specialized care in addition to the main hospital, and a lot of thought went into the location.

“The purpose of building this clinic here and providing this service in west Bozeman is to bring care closer to home, and we know that much of the growth in our valley is happening in this area, and so we would want fold to be able to drive within 5 to 7 minutes of a Bozeman Health clinic," said Hill.

There are several key components that make this clinic different.

"We now have all of our primary care specialties together in one location," said Hill. "So, we have internal medicine. We have family medicine, and we have pediatrics all working together to care for families. We also have social workers, who will also integrate behavioral health into this clinic, so it really brings the best of all of the primary care specialties into one location.”

The grand opening kicked off with remarks from both hospital staff and public officials before tours of the facility.

“Patients told us they wanted an exquisite, quality care close to home and easier way to access care when and how they thought it was important to them and a clear understanding of their healthcare costs,” said Caryl Perdaems, the system director of primary care operations.

“We are the fastest-growing micropolitan community in America year after year and that places stresses and challenges upon all of the institutions,” said Terry Cunningham, Bozeman's Deputy Mayor.

The clinic is now open and accepting patients.