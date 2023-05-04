New affordable housing coming to Big Sky as early as next winter

Several public and private partners joined on Wednesday to break ground on a new affordable housing project in Big Sky.

The Big Sky Community Housing Trust, Lone Mountain Land Company, Big Sky Resort Tax, and Big Sky Water and Sewer are partnering to develop RiverView, which is employee and lower-income housing. Managing Director of Cross Harbor and Lone Mountain Land Company Matt Kidd says this is one of their many efforts to increase affordable housing for people who work in Big Sky.

“This project would not be happening without the partnership with the housing trust and the resort tax. We really just hope that it's something that all of the Big Sky views as a success and something that's great for this community,” Kidd said. "To date, we have already invested over $300 million, creating over 480 long-term rental units between Gateway and Big Sky. That is housing over 1,600 local individuals.”

The RiverView development will be made up of 97 units with 387 bedrooms. Kidd says there will be nine different buildings with one to three-bedroom apartments. Rent will be based on income.

“Some of the units the rents will actually be based on the resident's ability to pay or they'll be based on paying a certain amount of an individual's income,” Kidd said. “You know, a few hundred dollars a month to several thousand dollars a month depending upon the unit size and the resident dynamics.”

The complex will include a new Skyline bus stop, enclosed bike storage, picnic pavilions, and trail extensions.

“We're incredibly excited about the location of this," Kidd said. "It has walking trails with access to the town center and access to the community parks.”

The project costs around $80 million and residents will be able to move in as early as next winter.

“The project will be under construction for a couple of years, but the first units are actually already built at Synergy's modular plant in Idaho," Kidd said. "We expect to have the first units available for occupancy next ski season.”

Big Sky Community Housing Trust Executive Director David O’Connor says this project is just the beginning of more affordable housing in Big Sky.

“The Big Sky Community Housing Trust estimates we need a thousand deed-restricted and affordable homes for local residents in the next ten years, requiring over $100 million in combined public and philanthropic investment,” O'Connor said.