New 911 to text allows people to text in emergencies

BOZEMAN — Text to 911 is now available in Gallatin county.

The new feature starts today and gives people the ability to text 911 dispatch in case of emergencies when calling is not the best option.

Officials say just text three things to 911: your location, the emergency, and your name if possible.

But law enforcement says it’s only an additional tool and calling is always the preferred option.

“There’s a lot more information that can come through the call, even how their voice sounds, things we hear in the background. Information can be transmitted a lot quicker. Questions and answers can be given a lot quicker than text. That’s why for us it’s important for people to call if they possibly can not text," said Jim Veltkamp, the police chief for Bozeman.

This new feature provides better access to the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and speech impaired communities.