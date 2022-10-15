Need for rural EMT's are high amidst growth

For the first time in years, SIM-MT is back in Three Forks, this time for geriatric heart emergency training for local EMTs.

Thanks to community contributions, such as Audi of Bozeman, the Three Forks Area team was able to host a simulation for their team.

Barbara Mutter is on the Board of Directors for the Three Forks Area ambulance and stresses that the need for volunteers is high.

“Call volume for emergency is increasing, and our need for volunteers is desperate at this point,” Mutter said.

Mutter notes the growing number of subdivisions in the Gallatin Valley, and surrounding communities. Larger Ambulance teams exist in the area, but Mutter says that for a quick response, independent ambulance teams can make an impact.

“The Three Forks Ambulance team serves about 500 square miles,” Mutter said, “Those longer response time end in poorer results in those medical or trauma emergencies.”

Mutter goes on to say that with more volunteers, they can get to emergencies faster and start medical treatment quicker, which could then save lives.

For those interested in joining the team, or learning more, Mutter encourages those to reach out to the team at 406-404-7396 or 3fkamb@gmail.com