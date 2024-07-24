Nearby business helps fire crews knock down brush fire near Four Corners

BOZEMAN — Gallatin Gateway and Hyalite Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning near the southwest corner of Jackrabbit and Norris Road on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

People who work in the area say they say flames up to 20 feet high, moving quickly toward Jackrabbit.

Employees at SCS Wraps were able to throw water on the field and use rakes to help control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Watch SCS Wraps employee Hayden Shol talk about the moment he grabbed a rake to help out: