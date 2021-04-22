Nature Quest encourages residents to explore outdoor spots in Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN — If you’re looking for something free and fun for yourself or the entire family, the Montana Outdoor Science School (MOSS) has the perfect activity to get you outdoors and exploring.

The science school has been doing a nature quest this week, and it’s not too late to join in - The quest will go until Sunday.

Every day, the school posts clues on their Facebook or Instagram to point people to a specific location that gets them closer and closer to the final destination, where they’ve hidden a rainbow trout. Whoever finds it first gets prizes like passes to neighboring hot springs or a whitewater rafting trip for 4.

It’s a free scavenger hunt where you’re sure to discover a new outdoor spot and the perfect activity for the kids.

“Memories children have about their childhood are often these adventures that they have and sometimes it’s in the indoors, but a lot of times it’s in the out of doors, and so these really cement living in Gallatin Valley as a child. And then we’ve had so many comments already of people saying we explored a place we didn’t even know existed in the valley because your clues took us there,” explained Jess Haas with MOSS.

Montana Outdoor Science School is also having an online silent auction in addition to the nature quest featuring cool items which ends Friday night. For more information, visit here.

