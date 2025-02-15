Mystery Ranch in Bozeman lays off some workers

BOZEMAN — A spokesperson with Yeti confirmed to MTN News on Friday that the company has eliminated some positions at Mystery Ranch, an outdoor pack manufacturer, in Bozeman.

The company did not respond when asked how many positions had been eliminated but offered the following statement:

“What we can confirm is that the impacted roles were across a number of functions at MYSTERY RANCH. As we said, MYSTERY RANCH remains committed to design, development and operations in Bozeman for our military and wildland firefighting customers, and to ensure our MYSTERY RANCH business remains rooted in the Bozeman community.

"Our customers have never been more in need of the repair services and innovation we bring to the gear they depend on. Our commitment to further build this business and invest for the long-term is stronger than ever and Bozeman will continue to be the epicenter for MYSTERY RANCH’s core strengths – design, development and warranty repair work."

Yeti Holdings, Inc. bought Mystery Ranch in January 2024.

This is a developing story and we'll update it if we find any new information.