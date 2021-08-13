Music on Main wraps up 2021 concert season in downtown Bozeman

The Downtown Bozeman Partnership sent off the summer on Thursday night with the last Music on Main event for the 2021 season.

The RT’s, formally known as The Rad Trads, have performed across the world, country, and once again in Bozeman, Montana.

“They (RT’s) are just a crowd favorite, they’re super energetic and fun and they just really bring the energy downtown,” Makai-Lynn Randall said.

Randall is the Program Director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, and with three back-to-back events, the partnership's office has been busy.

“I think that all the events that have been going on with Sweet Pea and everything, are definitely going to up the crowd at our event this week, but we’re ready for it—we’re kind of wrapping up summer here downtown,” Randall said.

Just off the heels of the Sweet Pea Festival, Randall was expecting large crowds for their last Music on Main night. Crowds not only be enjoying the RT’s, but patronizing local eateries and bars, as well.

“This season has been going really great, we’ve been having a really energetic audience, I think people were excited to get out again,” Randall said.

Moonlight Productions began their work with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership this summer and have been hard at work setting up for each Music on Main event.

Spencer Rygg, the co-founder of Moonlight Productions, emphasizes how the love of music and live shows has led to a busy summer for him and his crew.

“The music scene came back with a vengeance, we’ve just been enjoying the busy summer,” Rygg said.

Beginning the set-up process around 2 p.m. in the afternoon, the Moonlight crew worked together to set up the stage, wire up and ready the audio, and prep for sound checks.

It's surreal that the Music on Main event season is at an end, Rygg said.