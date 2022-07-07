A Bozeman classic makes its full return meaning it’s a sign of summer in Bozeman. As Main Street closes down and people flock downtown to the sound of music.

“We have great bands, great food, and really just a great summer of fun,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, Ellie Staley. “Music on Main is back on Main Street.”

After a virtual event in 2020 and a limited event last year, Music on Main is back for its full 6 weeks this year.

Some businesses in the vicinity of Bozeman Avenue and Main Street who didn’t want to go on camera tell MTN News they say they don’t look forward to the crowds, many of whom are intoxicated and have gone as far as vomiting on their doorsteps. Organizers remind people coming to the event of a few rules.

“We ask that you don’t bring down your dogs, there is no smoking during the event, and no coolers or outside alcohol,” said Staley.

With recent events across the country, organizers say they are making sure safety is at the forefront.

“We take safety very seriously at this event, we make sure we work very closely with our partners at the police department, fire department, and health department and beyond,” said Staley.

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp reminds people to remain vigilant.

“If you see something that concerns you, don't disregard it, we tell people to trust your instinct,” Veltkamp said.

But organizers say it’s the beginning of fun under the sun in Bozeman.

“It really is the kick-off to summer,” said Veltkamp.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 7 through August 11; bands start at 7 p.m. For a full schedule of events, click here.