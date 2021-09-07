Museum of the Rockies to offer free admission for annual Museum Day on Sept. 18

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies [museumoftherockies.org] will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day.

The day is billed as a national celebration of curiosity in which participating museums match the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors, according to Alicia Harvey, director of marketing for the Museum of the Rockies. It aims to inspire the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities, she said, and it represents a commitment to access, equity and inclusion.

With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Museum Day celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures. This year’s theme is “Experience America.”

Admission will be free and the museum will have COVID-19 precautions in place so guests can safely enjoy their experience. The museum, which is a part of Montana State University, recommends that all individuals, vaccinated or not, wear face masks or coverings indoors.

Museum of the Rockies’ current rotating exhibition is “The Vikings Begin [museumoftherockies.org],” which features rare Scandinavian artifacts. Its primary exhibition halls [museumoftherockies.org] and Taylor Planetarium shows [museumoftherockies.org]are also available.

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay [smithsonianmag.com]. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two. One ticket is permitted per email address. For more information visit Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay [smithsonianmag.com].

