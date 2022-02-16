Museum of the Rockies to highlight 'Dinosaurs and MOR' with new event

Museum of the Rockies will host its first-ever ‘Dinosaurs and MOR’ event on April 1st and 2nd, inviting any and all interested in paleontology and ancient animals.

World-renowned paleontologists from the state of Montana, and around the country, will travel to Bozeman to speak and hold lectures on topics like sauropods, extinction, the Hell Creek Formation and more.

“Dinosaur discoveries in the American West happened in Montana—and that was before Montana was even a state,” Director Cary Woodruff from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum said.

The museum’s Director of Marketing, Alicia Harvey, is hoping to see thousands come through the doors to this ticketed event that has been in the making for two years.

“What we are doing is bringing a weekend of paleontology fun for members and visitors of all ages,” Harvey said.

The event will be catered for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages, with lectures occurring throughout the day, and some art classes taught by paleoartist Ted Rechlin.

Ashley Hall, the outreach program manager for Museum of the Rockies, thinks of how children see these large giants and get a spark for discovery and science.

“From the time I was four years old, I loved dinosaurs,” Hall said. “They teach us everything about ancient life; they teach us about ecosystems.”

Hall goes on to say how she wished there was an event similar to this when she was growing up.

Tickets can be purchased on the Museum of the Rockies website.