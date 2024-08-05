Watch Now
Murder At Cameron Bridge: Revisit MTN's special report on the unsolved murder of Danielle Houchins

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office announced a press conference to provide "significant updates" into the investigation of the 1996 murder of 15-year-old Danielle Houchins of Belgrade.
“Someone was out there with my sister. And someone did this to her.”
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has announced a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, to provide "significant updates" on the investigation into the 1996 murder of 15-year-old Danielle Houchins of Belgrade in 1996.

Ahead of the press conference, watch MTN's special report on the case:

WATCH: Murder At Cameron Bridge: Who Killed Danielle Houchins?

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday. No information about the updates in the case has been released.

MTN will bring you full coverage, on-air and online.

