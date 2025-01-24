Multiple slide-offs, hazardous conditions reported across Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Multiple slide-offs and crashes have occurred across Gallatin County throughout the morning on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's incident map, two slide-offs were reported on Highway 191 within minutes of each other at 11:32 and 11:38 a.m. Another silde-off was reported earlier on Gallatin Road around 10:58 a.m.

Multiple crashes and slide-offs are listed along I-90 on Friday.

Road conditions along I-90 from Cardwell Pass into Bozeman are listed as snow and ice on the Montana Department of Transportation's traveler information map. Road conditions are listed as snow and ice along Highway 191.