Multiple DUIs, man jumps from overpass: Busy night for Bozeman Police and Fire

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Fire and the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) both reported a busy Saturday night with multiple calls including several DUIs.

BPD said on social media officers also responded to a man who jumped from the 7th Avenue overpass onto I-90. According to Bozeman Fire, which also responded, the man was taken to the hospital with "life threatening" injuries.

No information about the man's current condition or other details about the incident were available.

Both agencies also responded to a serious crash on the interstate involving a semi and a car. The car was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction prior to the crash, and alcohol is suspected as a factor. At least one person sustained injuries; no further information about the incident or extent of injuries was available.

BPD said officers arrested multiple people for driving under the influence, with one person driving the wrong way down a one-way road, head-on at the officer.

Bozeman Fire also reported several additional calls for fire alarms, hazmat, and other medical situations. The fire department reminds the public to stop and pull right for emergency responders and said seconds "can save lives and reduce property damage."