(Updated 3:15 AM, 12/14/22)

Montana Highway Patrol reported 23 accidents in Gallatin County this afternoon. Most accidents did not include any reported injuries.

(First report)

Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass.

I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.

Visibility is at a quarter of a mile at the Bozeman airport at 2:30 pm.

Bozeman Fire advises drivers to use alternative routes and to expect major delays.