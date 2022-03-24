MTN News schedule for March 24, 2022

Due to the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS, the MTN 5:30 News will air at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, and on Friday, March 25, 2022.

You can also watch the MTN 5:30 News at its regular time on the KBZK streaming app. Here's how to watch on a streaming device:

Roku

Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KBZK’ Click on ‘KBZK News’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KBZK app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch

Apple TV

Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KBZK’ Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on ‘KBZK News’ in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded onto your Apple TV Once added, the KBZK app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch

Amazon Fire TV/Stick

Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KBZK’, and click on the ‘KBZK’ logo This will bring up a screen with the KBZK News app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KBZK logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device Once added, the KBZK News app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels'

Android TV