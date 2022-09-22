MSU's incoming freshman class is second largest in the school's history

BOZEMAN — Montana State University has welcomed its second-largest incoming class this fall. There are 3,752 new students on campus making the overall enrollment 16,688 students.

One student who just started his freshman year at MSU says it's not only the school atmosphere he was looking for when he came to MSU but all the activities that can be done around the school.

“I just came to MSU because of all the outdoor activities around here, I like to snowboard and fish. And this is the school for it,” says freshman, Matt from MSU.

Matt also says he is not shocked by the growing popularity of the school.

“Honestly, I'm not really surprised," says Matt, "There's a lot more opportunities around here and it's a great town and great school.”

The Director of MSU News Services, Michael Becker, says the student population is not the only thing experiencing growth around the school. There has been great growth in the nursing, business, and agriculture programs on campus. It seems as though students are drawn to MSU because of the school's dedication to academic success.

“What we're really focused on is helping our students find the opportunities to stay at school, stay on track to graduation and find those jobs after college,” says Becker.

Even with the growing number of students, MSU was able to house every student that wanted to live on campus. So, the growing numbers had no substantial effect on student housing.