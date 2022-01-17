MSU to host two free events on Jan. 20 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

BOZEMAN - Montana State University will host two events on Thursday, Jan. 20, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jelani Mahiri, instructor in the MSU Department of Sociology and Anthropology in the College of Letters and Science, will deliver a keynote speech at 5 p.m. focused on King’s legacy.

Mahiri has been a visiting professor at MSU since 2009 and is the founding instructor for the university’s introduction to Africana studies course. He also regularly teaches an introduction to anthropology course and a course on knowledge and community. Mahiri has a doctorate in sociocultural anthropology from the University of California-Berkeley.

Following Mahiri’s speech, five Black business leaders who live in the Bozeman area will participate in a panel discussion set for 5:45 p.m. Panelists include Meshayla Cox, Destini French, Mikayla Pitts, Atryp and Deaydrah Williams.

Both events are free and open to the public and will be held in MSU’s Strand Union Building, Ballroom A. Light refreshments will be served.

Individuals who would like to join the events online may do so via Webex at montana.webex.com/montana/j.php?MTID=mbb7656c4800b5a7c449ba8658b598477.

The events are hosted by MSU’s TRIO Student Services program, the Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons and Bobcat Athletics.