MSU summer camp offers math problem-solving for grades 5-8

The SUB building on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 14, 2022
BOZEMAN — Youth who want to enrich their skills in mathematics can attend a summer camp at Montana State University. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 18, on the MSU campus for students entering grades 5 through 8 this fall. Tuition is $360, which includes lunch and snacks each day.

The four-day camp is designed to engage and challenge students who are working at or above their grade level, and it includes problem-solving exercises and math puzzles not typically included in a school curriculum. Some exercises are connected to MSU research projects supported by NASA and the National Science Foundation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with and learn from MSU students and to join a network of peers interested in STEM activities.

The camp is hosted by the Science Math Resource Center, a division of MSU’s Department of Education that offers enrichment programs for youth, professional development for educators and STEM outreach opportunities for citizens of Montana.

To learn more or register for the camp, visit montana.edu/smrc/mc.html, email smrc@montana.edu or call 406-994-7476.

