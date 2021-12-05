MSU President Cruzado to light lead candle at Menorah Lighting after Hannukah parade

BOZEMAN - Chabad Lubavitch of Montana will ignite a public nine-foot Menorah erected at First Security Bank (Main Street and Bozeman Ave.) on the eighth night of Chanukah, which falls on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, at 6:30 PM.

The ceremony will include MSU President Waded Cruzado who will light the lead candle and address the crowd. Following the Menorah lighting ceremony, the gathered will sing and eat the traditional Chanukah foods of doughnuts and chocolate Gelt.

The day's celebration will begin at 5 pm when a 28-car Menorah parade will be making its way from the Jewish Center through Bozeman and Belgrade led by deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.

“We started the parade last year because we couldn’t do indoor events, and though we had beautiful indoor events this year with remarkable crowds, the parade was so much fun, that it’s back by popular demand,” said Rabbi Chaim Bruk, who together with his Chavie are co-CEO’s of the Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life and Learning in Bozeman. “We can’t just sit around and bemoan the darkness, or as we say in Yiddish Kvetch about it, we must step up like Judah the Maccabee and be the bright light, the voice of spirituality and goodness that we seek to see around us” Bruk said.

Organizers say Bozeman's Menorah is one of the thousands of large public Menorahs sponsored by Chabad’s three Montana centers around the state, including in Livingston, Whitefish, Missoula, Hamilton, and at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

For more information on the holiday of Chanukah visit www.JewishMontana.com/Chanukah [jewishmontana.com]