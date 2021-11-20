MSU Jazz Band holds free concert for teachers and healthcare workers

BOZEMAN - The Montana State University Jazz Band performed a free concert for the community, more specifically for Bozeman’s local teachers and healthcare workers.

For the different members of the band, this concert was the first time many of them have performed since 2019. Griffin Dittmar is a film student at MSU and details how he hopes those in the audience will feel the electricity and ‘flow’ of the music.

“I think everyone has been in a rut for the past two years…I think most importantly these healthcare workers and teachers need that release, they need to be able to let loose a little bit,” Dittmar said.

Jane McDonald and David Rivers - MTN NEWS The Montana State University Jazz Band performed a free concert for the community, more specifically for Bozeman’s local teachers and healthcare workers.



Teachers and healthcare workers gathered at Norm Asbjornson Hall, such as retired educator Trish Garnick.

“It makes me feel very honored, I’m so happy…and I said to Brad ‘There’s music!’ I love music,” Garnick said.

The evening started with a ‘warmup’ band, welcoming dozens and dozens of visitors to the concert. As the night grew darker, people grabbed their seats, in anticipation of a night of jazz.

“What a great idea, you know? To be able to use our talents and what we are able to give to the world…it’s incredible,” Frank Harney, MSU Junior said.

The band has spent months, under the direction of Ryan Matzinger, prepping to honor those that have been on the front-lines of this pandemic, Harney said.

“It’s a great opportunity that we get to show our appreciation for all these people in our community that do so much for us and do our part of saying thanks to all those essential workers,” Harney said.

Isaac Winemiller is a saxophone player in the band, and both of his parents work in the healthcare field.

“It gets back to why music is so important…it’s for human connection, and connecting as a community and giving back and giving thanks,” Winemiller said.

The Jazz Band is no stranger to performing for the community, but the performance for the local healthcare workers was a way to enter back into the performing space and give thanks, simultaneously.