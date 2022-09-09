MSU hosts discussion with community and leaders focusing on high housing costs in the Valley

BOZEMAN — It's the million-dollar question on the minds of residents in Gallatin County.

“I’ve had dozens of friends leave Bozeman because they can’t afford to stay,” said one Bozeman resident.

Montana State hosted city and county leaders as well as the community on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to discuss the high rent and low availability of housing and the impact that is having on those who live and work in the county.

Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown discussed the troubles the county is facing attracting employees, saying many are staying away because of the high cost of living, and the ways that the county has worked to raise wages to stay more competitive.

Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham joined in the city’s efforts to add more housing supply as the city grapples with low inventory as the city continues to rapidly grow.

“The city of Bozeman believes that in order to sustain our community and not to impact agricultural land, wildlife habitat etcetera that dense urban style development is necessary, so we are encouraging development at an urban scale within the city limits,” says Cunningham.

Part Two of the series will be October 14th a link to sign up is below.

https://eu.courses.montana.edu/wconnect/CourseStatus.awp?&course=22FOLFFOCT&publish=ANYWAY

