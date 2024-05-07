MSU hosts annual "Don't Curb Your Crap" event as graduation approaches

MSU graduation is set for this Friday and the university is again partnering with the City of Bozeman to reduce curbside clutter with its annual “Don’t Curb Your Crap” event.

For the month of May, the city’s solid waste division will waive its fee for bulky item pickups for m-s-u students and spring graduates. Pickups of bulky items such as couches, desks and mattresses normally cost $20 dollars per item.

To arrange a pickup, students need to fill out a form on the city’s website to confirm their student status, provide a description of the item and list its location.

you can find more information https://www.montana.edu/news/22849/montana-state-university-teams-up-with-city-of-bozeman-to-keep-abandoned-items-off-curbs

