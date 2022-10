BOZEMAN — It's Homecoming week for Montana State University and tonight will feature the lighting up of the iconic M.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 - around 7 PM, Montana State University student leaders will be placing LED lights around the perimeter of the M to celebrate homecoming week.

Please do not call Gallatin County 911 to report lights on the M around that time - it's not a fire, just some nonflammable lights to help bring some vim to the Gallatin Valley for MSU homecoming.